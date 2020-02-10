Anthem going through major reworking by BioWare

It’s nearly one year ago that BioWare’s Anthem launched, making a number of huge promises to players. Unfortunately, it failed to live up to the hype, and as a result, many were left wondering about its future. This morning, the developer provided a better idea.

In a new blog post (which is currently down at the moment due to heavy traffic), BioWare’s Casey Hudson discussed the future of the game, confirming that it would be getting a major refocus.

He explained how he heard feedback from players regarding Anthem needing “a more satisfying loot experience, better long-term progression and a more fulfilling end game.” So the team is set to do something about it.

While BioWare realizes “that there’s still more fundamental work to be done to bring out the full potential of the experience,” it’s not resting on its laurels, as it’s planning a “more substantial reinvention than an update or expansion.”

With that, Hudson explained, “Over the coming month, we will be focusing on a longer-term redesign of the experience, specifically working to reinvent the core gameplay loop with clear goals, motivating challenges and progression with meaningful rewards.”

That said, the game will continue to preserve “the fun of flying and fighting in a vast science-fantasy setting.” This means setting aside “a focused team” to properly “test and iterate, focusing on gameplay first.”

Many fans have deemed this as a possible Final Fantasy XI or Realm Royale-style of reboot. However, many remain optimistic for what the future holds for the game.

For the time being, Hudson noted that “we will continue to run the current version of Anthem, but move away from full seasons as the team works towards the future” of the game. This includes events, store refreshes and revisiting previously released content.

The first update is set to arrive with the game’s anniversary towards the end of this month, though details weren’t provided.

Hudson concluded the post by saying, “Creating new worlds is central to our studio mission, but it’s not easy. Sometimes we get it right, sometimes we miss. What keeps us going is the support from players like you. Your feedback gives us guidance on how we can improve, and your passion inspires us with the courage to create.”

Now it’s just a matter of seeing if Anthem can make its comeback with its revision. Fans will see soon enough.