Anthem’s 1.7 update is now live with rotating challenges, seasonal modes, and a free vinyl for logging into the game
Anthem’s 1.7 introduces rotational challenges and makes mini-holidays available to all players
The latest update for Anthem, 1.7, is now available for download. You want to make sure to double-check your version of Anthem is ready to go before logging into the game.
While the update does not add any new content to the game, it does make it far easier for players to acquire additional weapons and upgrades to their Javelin through various challenges. These challenges will rotate from legendary contracts to world events, time trials, strongholds, and creature kills. Players can expect weekly and monthly meta challenges to hold them over.
Update 1.7 gives players access to mini-holiday events, and these could last anywhere from one week to four. During these seasonal events, players must complete challenges based on the current theme. These events and challenges will regularly rotate. Anyone who logs into Anthem will receive a free vinyl for their Javelin.
Anthem is going through some difficult times, and their previous announcement about wanting to redo how they approach the game has been a big one. The future looks possible for Anthem, but the developers want to take it in strides, and right now, they’re introducing a lot of the content they’ve steadily released over the first year of the game’s release to make available to everyone.
Hopefully, we can expect updated content in the future when developers Bioware are ready to try to present their new approach to Anthem‘s loot tables and gameplay.
Anthem 1.7 patch notes
- Challenges:
- Six concurrent, active Daily Challenges that rotate regularly through these categories:
- Contracts / Legendary Contracts
- World Events
- Time Trials
- Strongholds
- Creature Kills
- Gameplay Style
- Rotating Weekly Meta Challenges:
- Factions
- Contracts / Legendary Contracts
- Stronghold
- Rotating Monthly Meta Challenges:
- Bronze
- Silver
- Gold
- Festive challenges while mini-holidays are active.
- Six concurrent, active Daily Challenges that rotate regularly through these categories:
- Store Offerings:
- A regular rotation of armor sets, wraps, graphics, decals, and materials previously available in the Featured Store.
- Content & Game Modes:
- Seasonal gameplay modes and features have been included in the normal event rotations:
- Cataclysm Conjunctions
- Cataclysm Nexus
- Season of Skulls Conjunctions
- Season of Skulls Nexus
- Icetide Time Trials
- Icetide Weekly Strongholds
- Legendary Crafting
- Rotating weekly gameplay modes:
- Sunken Cell Weekly Stronghold
- Heart of Rage Weekly Stronghold
- Tyrant Mine Weekly Stronghold
- Temple of Scar Weekly Stronghold
- Nexus
- Seasonal gameplay modes and features have been included in the normal event rotations:
- Gameplay Inversions
- We’ve created a rotating Gameplay Inversion schedule to coincide with the weekly rotating game modes. Inversions and gameplay modes are scheduled separately to create more combinations and support diversity in week-to-week content throughout the year.
- Coin & Currency awards
- Coin and Crystals will be awarded for Daily, Weekly, and Monthly Challenges.
- Crystals can be earned and spent at any time.
- Holidays:
- Holidays are small events based on the yearly calendar that are primarily driven by unique challenges. These challenges will run for one to four weeks, depending on the holiday. Some of the larger holidays will include changes to the weekly gameplay mode or decorations in Fort Tarsis and the world.
- When can you expect to see these events in the game?
- We will be sharing details on these holiday events as they arrive throughout the year!
Bug Fixes & Improvements
- Fixed various crashes to improve stabilization.
- Fixed various texture, audio, user interface, and environment issues.
- Fixed an issue where the Badge of Devastation Ranger Component had an inconsistent icon.
- Fixed an issue that prevented adjusting the wrist colour on the Frost Tusk Armor.
- Fixed an issue that sometimes prevented players from changing their difficulty level after leaving a squad.
- Fixed an issue that caused the names of the Iron Serpent and Iron Valley regions to sometimes appear reversed.
- Fixed an issue where dying while carrying three echoes would sometimes respawn only two echoes.
- Players should no longer be teleported back into the arena if they respawn while the Titan fight is still active.
- Fixed an issue that prevented the Quickplay Stronghold option from unlocking after completing a weekly stronghold.
- Fixed an issue that caused blue lights to appear around the Golden Grabbit when it’s defeated.
- Description for Synchronized Frame now properly indicates that damage must be done with an Ordnance Launcher to trigger.
- “Hitting an enemy with an ordnance launcher increases Heavy Launcher damage by 60% for 10 seconds.”
- Javelin Madness should now correctly track and advance progress.
- Fixed an issue that sometimes caused players to be stuck during the “Freelancer Down” mission.
- Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the first player that reached the third step in Tyrant Mine to be teleported back to the party if they weren’t in the room yet.
- When players force respawn, they should now correctly drop all carried mission objects.
- Tip of the Spear should now correctly only heal players.
- Using your support gear while it is on cooldown should not longer interrupt your other gear.