Anthem’s 1.7 update is now live with rotating challenges, seasonal modes, and a free vinyl for logging into the game

The latest update for Anthem, 1.7, is now available for download. You want to make sure to double-check your version of Anthem is ready to go before logging into the game.

While the update does not add any new content to the game, it does make it far easier for players to acquire additional weapons and upgrades to their Javelin through various challenges. These challenges will rotate from legendary contracts to world events, time trials, strongholds, and creature kills. Players can expect weekly and monthly meta challenges to hold them over.

Update 1.7 gives players access to mini-holiday events, and these could last anywhere from one week to four. During these seasonal events, players must complete challenges based on the current theme. These events and challenges will regularly rotate. Anyone who logs into Anthem will receive a free vinyl for their Javelin.

Anthem is going through some difficult times, and their previous announcement about wanting to redo how they approach the game has been a big one. The future looks possible for Anthem, but the developers want to take it in strides, and right now, they’re introducing a lot of the content they’ve steadily released over the first year of the game’s release to make available to everyone.

Hopefully, we can expect updated content in the future when developers Bioware are ready to try to present their new approach to Anthem‘s loot tables and gameplay.

Anthem 1.7 patch notes

Challenges: Six concurrent, active Daily Challenges that rotate regularly through these categories: Contracts / Legendary Contracts World Events Time Trials Strongholds Creature Kills Gameplay Style Rotating Weekly Meta Challenges: Factions Contracts / Legendary Contracts Stronghold Rotating Monthly Meta Challenges: Bronze Silver Gold Festive challenges while mini-holidays are active.

Store Offerings: A regular rotation of armor sets, wraps, graphics, decals, and materials previously available in the Featured Store.

Content & Game Modes: Seasonal gameplay modes and features have been included in the normal event rotations: Cataclysm Conjunctions Cataclysm Nexus Season of Skulls Conjunctions Season of Skulls Nexus Icetide Time Trials Icetide Weekly Strongholds Legendary Crafting Rotating weekly gameplay modes: Sunken Cell Weekly Stronghold Heart of Rage Weekly Stronghold Tyrant Mine Weekly Stronghold Temple of Scar Weekly Stronghold Nexus

Gameplay Inversions We’ve created a rotating Gameplay Inversion schedule to coincide with the weekly rotating game modes. Inversions and gameplay modes are scheduled separately to create more combinations and support diversity in week-to-week content throughout the year.

Coin & Currency awards Coin and Crystals will be awarded for Daily, Weekly, and Monthly Challenges. Crystals can be earned and spent at any time.

Holidays: Holidays are small events based on the yearly calendar that are primarily driven by unique challenges. These challenges will run for one to four weeks, depending on the holiday. Some of the larger holidays will include changes to the weekly gameplay mode or decorations in Fort Tarsis and the world. When can you expect to see these events in the game? We will be sharing details on these holiday events as they arrive throughout the year!



Bug Fixes & Improvements