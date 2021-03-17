Apex Legends is getting its own spinoff comic, Apex Legends: Overtime

For a long time, the heart of Apex Legends has not just been based on the gameplay and core mechanics, but, unlike most battle royale game, also the rich lore within the game’s universe. To say that a hero-based first-person shooter actually has a good story might leave some outsiders skeptic, but the intricate storylines have been building between season trailers, Stories from the Outlands shorts, Quest comics, and even Pathfinder’s Quest, an original lore book. Joining the family of Apex Legends lore now is going to be an original comic called Apex Legends: Overtime.

It is going to be published by Dark Horse Comics, the same publisher behind the Pathfinder’s Quest book, will be behind the art book, and also published the Overwatch comics. The comics will be written by former Titanfall and Titanfall 2 writer, Jesse Stern. It will also visually be brought to life by Neil Edwards, Keith Champagne, and in-game comic colorist Antonio Fabela.

The story revolves around the Legends having to come together to fight a common enemy as The Syndicate, mad scientists and brutal assassins try to take over the city. It will be interesting to see if all of the Legends, even those traditionally seen as villains, will join in the fight, or if they will become another antagonist.

The comic will be four volumes long, maybe as a way to test the waters with this format, and the first issue of Apex Legends: Overtime will release on June 2.