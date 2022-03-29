Apex Legends PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions are rolling out today alongside a new update

According to a blog post, Electronic Arts is not just rolling out a new Apex Legends update today but is also releasing native PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions. The new Apex Legends versions will offer players several new features, including 4K output, 60 fps gameplay, HDR, higher resolution shadow maps, and greater LOD distances.

PlayStation users will have to manually download the PS5 version to their system, while the Xbox One version of the game is getting a Smart Delivery update that upgrades Apex Legends to the optimized Xbox Series X/S version of the game. EA adds that the anticipated features like 120 fps gameplay (PS5 and Xbox Series X/S) and adaptive triggers/haptics (PS5) will be added to the new versions in a future patch.

The next-gen versions are set to arrive today and will release alongside a new patch via the Warriors Collection event. The event will introduce a set of 24 themed limited-time cosmetics that will unlock Crypto’s new Heirloom: the Biwon Blade, after all, are collected. The battle royale game will see the return of the 9v9 mode Control and adds the Caustic Treatment map, Arena mode is getting a new map called Drop-Off, which is located above the skyline of Malta.