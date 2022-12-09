Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon is the next title from From Software, features huge mech carnage

The Armored Core series returns, among one of the first titles from the developers that initially released back in 1997. The next game, Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon, will be released sometime in 2023, a highly-anticipated sequel that hasn’t had an entry in the series since 2012 on the PlayStation 3.

FromSoftware has changed quite a bit since the Armored Core series has been around, and fans can look forward to a good amount of mech carnage. Other than mech combat and high-quality visuals, there was no voiceover or plot shared about the game, only a world that appeared to be plagued by war. We did see a variety of mechs appearing throughout the trailer, likely giving players a good amount of customization before they jump into a massive fight.

The main story typically focuses on the few remaining cities that remain in the world, controlled by specific factions attempting to survive in the harsh environment. Although Armored Core VI will be the sixth main entry in the series, that have been several smaller ones. The last game to release was Armored Core: Verdict Day, shortly after Armored Core V.

Previous iterations in the Armored Core main games also featured online matches and gameplay, which we can expect to see a return on modern consoles and platforms.

So far, we only have a tentative release window of 2023 for Armored Core VI. Again, none of the trailer offered any concrete information about the plot, but we’re looking forward to learning more about the game as FromSoftware shares more details throughout next year. If this proves successful, we could see a grand return of the Armored Core series.