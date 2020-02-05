Armored Mewtwo, party hats returning for Pokémon Day in Pokémon Go

There’s only one way to liven up a Pokémon party—and that’s with an Armored Mewtwo.

Pokémon Day is coming later this month, on Feb. 27. To celebrate the occasion, Pokémon Go is introducing a special event with the return of the powerful Mewtwo, along with party hats.

The event will begin on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at 1pm PDT and run through Monday, March 2, at 1pm PDT. During that time, players will be able to do the following:

Pikachu and Eevee will be going all out in party hats. In addition, Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle will hatch out of 7km eggs while wearing them. There’s also a good chance that some of them could be Shiny as well.

Armored Mewtwo will make his return in five-star raids. He’ll also possess the special Charged Attack Psystrike.

The Clone Pokémon are ready for their debut. To commemorate the release of Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back — Evolution on Netflix (arriving on Feb. 27), a variety of Clone Pokémon will appear in four-star raids, including Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise. Players are also encouraged to use #GOSnapshot during the event, as Clone Pikachu could possibly show up in your photo, ready for capture.

Screengrab via Niantic

Trainers will be able to take part in two special trades a day. To learn more about how these trades work, Niantic has a help center article that explains them further.

There will be a special Raid Day. It will take place on March 1 from 2pm to 5pm local time. Nidorino and Gengar wearing party hats will show up in raids, with a possibility of a Shiny appearance.

Players can earn up to five Raid Passes for free over the course of the event by spinning Photo Discs at Gyms. Keep in mind, however, you can only have one Raid Pass at a time; and they won’t be available after the event comes to a close.

More details are available on the official Pokémon GO page. Niantic noted that the team is “excited to see what comes next in the following year.”