Art Deco comes to Magic: The Gathering with Streets of New Capenna’s 261 new cards

Magic: The Gathering is adding a bit of the 20th century to the game with Streets of New Capenna. The upcoming card set is heavily inspired by the art deco movement that became popular in the 1920s. Card art features geometric patterns and symmetrical shapes along with familiar characters and new faces as well.

Altogether, Streets of New Capenna includes more than two hundred cards, with a total of 261. The set launches with 101 commons, 80 uncommons, 60 rares, and 20 mythic rare cards. The set comes in draft boosters, commander decks, set boosters, and collector boosters. It even introduces six new card mechanics such as casualty, connive, blitz, alliance, shield counters, and hideaway.

Wizards of the Coast showcased Streets of New Capenna in a 40-minute long live stream. The video highlighted a few of the latest cards, the aforementioned mechanics, and the story of the world of New Capenna. It’s all about the glitz and glamour, where influential families fight for power and wealth. Everything from the card frame to the characters within them is pulled from an art deco style. Many of the cards even got the golden age treatment and come with gold-lined frames.

Magic: The Gathering: Streets of New Capenna releases for Arena early on April 26.