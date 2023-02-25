Artist carves their way into Pokémon fans’ hearts with legendary recreations

There are a lot of different ways that people have been able to recreate their favorite moments and scenes from the ever-popular Pokémon franchise. From inventive snacks, fangames, and costumes to paintings and sculptures, there’s no shortage of gorgeous fan recreations out and about in the world.

One Reddit user, u/mezawoodndyes, has taken a more solid approach to artistic recreations by carving out spectacular copies of various Pokémon with a very distinct medium.

Using a variety of woods, and a sharp eye for detail, they’ve managed to create near-perfect replica wood carvings that will certainly last a bit longer than some other options. Using naturally colored woods, which include Cherry, Canary, and Padauk, u/mezawoodndyes has managed to still create amazing bursts of color that could convince you it had been painted on. From larger recreations of the beloved Pokémon Ninetails, to a smaller but no less impressive Gengar, u/mezawoodndyes has definitely captured the essence of the creatures we’ve all come to know and love.

Their latest creation, the shiny Gyarados from the Lake of Rage, is certainly a spectacular work of art that needs to be seen to be appreciated.

Carving with hand tools seems to be a primary method they use, particularly with smaller details, meaning they’ve put a lot of effort and care into their creations that has clearly paid off in quality and finish. While Pokémon isn’t their only fandom for creation, it’s definitely a popular one, with Pokémon Violet and Scarlet having just released last year and plenty more from the franchise to come in the future.

Mezawoodart also has a TikTok page showing how some of their creations come to life and explaining specific design choices for those who may feel inspired by their work.