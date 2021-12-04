Artwork for The Matrix Awakens, “an Unreal Engine 5 experience” headed to PS5, discovered by dataminer

A PlayStation dataminer discovered key art on Thursday for The Matrix Awakens, a PlayStation 5 “experience” built on Epic Games’ brand-new Unreal Engine 5. The dataminer, u/the_andshrew, shared their findings on Reddit, which they claimed they encountered while scrubbing through the PlayStation Network backend.

No further details regarding the experience were provided by the dataminer, only that it’s set to come to the PS5. At this time, it’s not known if The Matrix Awakens will be a game, a tech demo, or something else entirely.

Image via u/the_andshrew on Reddit

Given the Matrix film series is set to continue later this month with the release of The Matrix Resurrections, it’s possible we might hear more details about this project sooner rather than later. Additionally, Matrix stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss will be presenting at The Game Awards on December 9; an official announcement of The Matrix Awakens could be something to look out for while they’re on the stage.

The Matrix has been adapted into multiple video games since the first movie debuted in 1999, each of which was directed by the series’ creators, Lana and Lilly Wachowski. Enter the Matrix cast players as supporting characters from the second and third Matrix movies, while Path of Neo let players play through various action scenes from the films while controlling the series’ protagonist, Neo. The Matrix Online is arguably the most memorable Matrix video game, as it was considered the official next chapter of the Matrix storyline following the end of the third movie.