Ascension expansion announced for Returnal, adds co-op and survival modes

During the March 2022 State of Play livestream event, Sony showed fans a glimpse at an upcoming expansion for Returnal. The expansion, called Ascension, adds co-op and more content for players to shoot their way through later this month.

Returnal’s Ascension expansion releases on March 22, adding full co-op to the game so that two players can battle their way through the main story together. However, the new game mode, Challenge Mode, and the House sequences from the main story aren’t playable in co-op. This is, of course, an optional new mode, so the experience won’t be altered from what players are used to.

In addition to this new mode is the Tower of Sisyphus. You can access this as soon as you unlock the Grapnel ability. This endless tower presents players with challenge after challenge as they climb higher through each floor of the structure.

Each phase of the tower contains twenty floors. Players must eliminate all enemies on a floor to proceed to the next one. The trailer showed off new weapons that players can find in the activity, ones that will likely help them in their quest to conquer it and discover what lies at the top. While the trailer doesn’t make things totally clear, it does look like there’s at least one new boss in the tower and many new story sequences too.