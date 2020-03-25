Evil Dead’s Ash Williams leaked as playable character in Mortal Kombat 11

It appears that rumors of Ash Williams coming to Mortal Kombat 11 have gained more traction with yet another leak on the character.

This new leak comes from what is said to be an email campaign for the recent Spawn DLC, sent out by the game’s publisher, Warner Bros. An image of the email was posted on Twitter by TacoFGC. At the bottom of the image, you can see copyrights listed for characters, including Ash Williams.

Taco on Twitter Ummm did Warner Bros just leak Ash from the Evil Dead in their Spawn e-mail campaign? Read the footer. LOL!

This is not the first time that the iconic character from the Evil Dead film series has been tied with the game, with rumors going back to April 2019, when dataminers of the Switch version of the game leaked a DLC pack that was supposed to include the character. When the pack eventually released, Ash was strangely absent from the roster.

But it looks like there are still plans to bring him into the game. Without an official announcement, we can’t say for sure, but with so many leaks mentioned it, it is looking likely. We just hope he comes with his signature chainsaw-arm.

The last character to be added to Mortal Kombat 11 was Spawn on March 17. Mortal Kombat 11 is available now on PC, Xbox One, Playstation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia.