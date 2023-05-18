Mortal Combat 1 Announcement Trailer Confirms Returning Characters

Warning – The trailer below contains violent content that is Not Safe For Work

NetherRealm Studios is joining the trend of adding confusingly-numbered titles to their series, as Mortal Kombat 1 has been announced for Nintendo Switch, PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, with a launch date of September 19. This means that fans will have to create a new nickname for the first entry in the series released in ’92, as it’s commonly referred to as Mortal Kombat 1.

Ed Boon has been hinting at the existence of Mortal Kombat 12 for a while now, especially following a lackluster 30th-anniversary celebration for the series. Rumors were circulating regarding a game called Mortal Kombat 1, but it was unclear whether this was some remake or remaster of the original entry in the series or whether NetherRealm Studios was going the reboot route.

Related: The 10 best Mortal Kombat characters of all time, ranked

Mortal Kombat 1 Is A Reimagining Of The Series

The identity of the next entry in the Mortal Kombat series has been revealed. A new announcement trailer on the Warner Bros. Games social media channels has announced Mortal Kombat 1, which is a reimagining of the series, where evildoers threaten Fire God Liu Kang’s utopia. The series has retained its extreme violence, with some incredibly gorey fatalities shown in the trailer.

The Mortal Kombat 1 announcement trailer and an official PR email by Warner Bros. have confirmed some returning characters. The list includes Liu Kang, Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Raiden, Kung Lao, Kitana, Mileena, Shang Tsung, and Johnny Cage. Mortal Kombat 1 will also include the Kameo Fighters system, where partner characters can assist you during battle, though this wasn’t demonstrated in the trailer.

It has also been confirmed that the Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition will include a character skin for Johnny Cage, based on famed action movie actor Jean-Claude Van Damme, as well as early access to six new playable characters and five new Kameo Fighters, which will be available post-launch. Jean-Claude Van Damme might not have played Johnny Cage in the Mortal Kombat movies, but he was always the clear inspiration for the character, and it would be excellent for the two to converge in Mortal Kombat 1.

Related: The 10 best Fatalities from the Mortal Kombat series

Mortal Kombat 1 might have a dumb name that will confuse fans for years to come, but it’s exciting to see what it will do with the familiar characters. This is a chance for a new take on the Mortal Kombat universe while retaining the gameplay and ultra-violence that fans love.