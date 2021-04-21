Aspyr Media developing Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake

Aspyr Media is currently developing a remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. The news broke during a recent interview and has been corroborated with a separate source.

During an interview on the MinnMaxShow, Bloomberg Journalist Jason Schreier confirmed that Aspyr Media is working on the project. He’d previously stated that a remake was in development with a company outside of EA and BioWare, the original developer.

Eurogamer has separately confirmed the news with a different source. Through its source, the site was also able to ascertain that this will be a full remake of the original game, not a remaster, which the developer is known for. Aspyr Media is the developer behind the re-releases of Star Wars: Episode 1 Racer, Jedi Knight II, and Republic Commando.