Assassin’s Creed looks to be bound for Britain and Scandinavia

Editor’s note: This post is speculation based on an ongoing live stream presentation. We will update if an official setting, title, or other information is revealed.

Ubisoft’s teaser stream has revealed more evidence that the setting of their next Assassin’s Creed game is likely to have a nordic flavor as it would appear that players will be heading to the age of the Vikings.

The presentation, which is ongoing at the time of this publishing, was a live stream on Ubisoft’s Youtube channel in which artist and graphic designer Bosslogic took a black silhouette of the main character and built an entire world around it using a collection of photos and paintings in Photoshop.

The whole presentation has lasted over five hours so far and has built toward a stunning picture that depicts a battle at the base of a lush green hill with a ruined castle on one side, and a frozen coastline with boats of men on the other, reminiscent of Dragon boats used by Vikings.

The next game in the series was rumored to be set in Ancient China after it was confirmed previously that Ubisoft China was due to reveal the first details about the upcoming game. There has previously been a game set in China in the series, too, though this was one of the three mini-series Chonircles games that were not part of the mainline series.

It is also a setting that has long been clamored for by fans due to the uniqueness of the era’s building architecture, as well as much of the combat from the era through the use of swords.

The last game to appear in the series was 2018’s Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, which was set during the ancient Greece period. It followed the RPG focused direction of its predecessor Origins, which acted as a soft reboot for the series. Following criticism that the series was saturating after the release of Assassin’s Creed Unity, Ubisoft took a year-long break from releases in 2016, followed by the release of Origins in 2017. Last year saw a similar break in the game’s release cycle.

While no release date has been announced for the game, the typical slot for release is around the holiday season. No platforms have been announced either, but due to how tight-lipped Ubisoft has been on the game, it’s almost certainly going to be on next-generation consoles.