Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is actually “a bit larger than Odyssey”

While previous reports hinted at the game being smaller compared to the previous entries in the series, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is actually going to be bigger than Odyssey.

Producer Julien Lafarrière has told French gaming journalist Julien Chièze, as translated on Reddit, that “it is probably a bit larger than Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.”

Valhalla was thought to be smaller than the latest release in the franchise, based on a tweet from Ubisoft’s head of communications for the Middle East, Malek Teffaha. That tweet has now been removed, and this could mean that information could have simply wrong.

“I would actually say in terms of range it is probably a bit larger than Assassins Creed Odyssey,” Lafarrière said, instead.

“I do not have the exact figures at this stage, but we have not only created the whole country, which is in this case England, but also to a good part of Norway too,” he added.

The producer also hinted at “other secret worlds,” but he could not provide further details at this stage; those, however, “contributed to the size of the game.”

It’s worth noting that, as previous entries from the saga, there will also be a modern day storyline which will run on parallel with the core game.

The title is going to be further expanded through its season pass, which has recently leaked on Ubisoft’s store revealing a Beowulf story is coming after the original release.