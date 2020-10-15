Assassin’s Creed Valhalla to have over 30 corridor confessions and assassination targets

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is all set to bring one of the most loved elements in the franchise and something missing in the past installment — corridor confessions. With Assassin’s Creed Origins and Odyssey, Ubisoft took the Assassin’s Creed franchise in an entirely new direction, focusing more on the RPG elements than the aspects which the franchise is known for.

Corridor confessions was one of the most interesting aspects in the Assassin’s Creed games since it managed to portray the essence of assassinations quite well. That, along with the stealth segments, ensured that Ubisoft set a benchmark for stealth games back in the day.

Ubisoft had earlier emphasized how it focused on bringing some old elements back into the franchise like the hidden blade and social stealth. Now, it has revealed further information about corridor confessions.

In an interview with Access the Animus, Narrative Director Darby McDevitt reveals that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will have over 30 corridor confessions and assassination targets. The length of the confessions will vary based on the target’s importance.

With the past few installments receiving quite a mixed reception from the fanbase, Ubisoft’s emphasis on incorporating player feedback might turn out to be a good thing for the franchise. The revival of some old elements, along with the new direction, is just what the Assassin’s Creed franchise needs to be the fan-favorite once again.