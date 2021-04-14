Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla – Wrath of the Druids DLC delayed to next month

In March, Ubisoft announced that players would be making their way to Ireland as part of the Wrath of the Druids DLC for Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla. The standalone expansion was set to launch on April 29 and provide players with tons of new content to play through. However, Ubisoft announced today that they’ve decided to push back the launch date to May 13.

Currently, the team hasn’t announced exactly why they’ve gone ahead with this delay. However, they have said they’re putting together a release “to provide transparency” about the move. They’ll also share some inside info on the team’s development process, which could give us an idea of when to expect further DLC.

Of course, delays are have become the norm over the last year given everything going on in the world. So, this isn’t the most shocking news you’ll hear all day. Plus, a two-week delay for a DLC pack is far from the worst thing to happen in 2021.

To deliver a more refined experience, we’re sharing that:



⛰️Wrath of the Druids will now release on May 13

📝We’re working on an article to provide transparency and share insights on our dev process



Thanks for your patience. Keep an eye on our social channels for future news! pic.twitter.com/aQUPR8cWNV — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) April 14, 2021

Once Wrath of the Druids does hit, players should expect to explore “the secrets of a mysterious ancient cult”. Expect to delve into some spooky forests as you uncover mysteries and work your way up the social ladder in a new locale. So, while the delay is obviously sad news for fans, the wait will likely be worth it.