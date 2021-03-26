Astria Ascending revealed with devs from Final Fantasy, Nier Automata, and Bravely Default

Astria Ascending is a new indie JRPG title revealed through an announcement trailer from the [email protected] channel. Developed by Artisan Studios and published by Dear Villagers, the title features talent from legendary franchises such as music from Hitoshi Sakimoto (Final Fantasy XII, Vagrant Story), story by Kazushige Nojima (Final Fantasy X, Final Fantasy VII Remake), and art from CyDesignation (Akihiko Yoshida and Hideo Minaba).

According to game director Julien Bourgeois: “…we wanted to explore how people cope in extraordinary times. Each hero has their own perspective, but it’s the relationships they form with one another that truly brings the story to life.” Head of publishing at Dear Villagers Guillamet Jamet then goes on to discuss how collaborating with such talent is like a dream come true for him, as well as a “perfect next step” in their goal to publish JRPGs.

You can view some stunning screenshots of the game below via Wario64, which show off how breathtaking the art direction and designs are.

Astria Ascending will be coming out in 2021 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Game Pass, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out the trailer for the title below, featuring an absolutely stellar track from Sakimoto.

