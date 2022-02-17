Atlus is teasing new Soul Hackers game with a new countdown

A new Twitter account, “soul-hackers.jp,” posted a tweet teasing a new Soul Hackers game. This tweet comes as a surprise, as Soul Hackers was last released in the States in 2013. The tweet reads the following (translated from Japanese):

“Nice to meet you, we are Aion.

Please follow this account.

We are in need of your help.

Soul Hackers Twitter”

A second tweet offers some backstory:

“Aion has predicted the end of the human race.

A sequence to avert annihilation will begin today at 20:00.

Please observe, and cooperate.

Soul Hackers Twitter”

The link takes viewers to a splash page that morphs into a countdown, hinting at more information to come in the following days. The splash page features a symbol that Shin Megami Tensei fans will recognize immediately, the demon sprite icon that appears in every game. The website claims to want to “collect your information,” but no data collection occurs and is likely just a thematic choice. It is not yet known if this new Soul Hackers entry will make its way to Western markets.

Soul Hackers was originally released in Japan on the Sega Saturn in 1997 and on PlayStation in 1999. The game was re-released on the Nintendo 3DS in 2013. The game, a spin-off of the Megami Tensei franchise, features the same first-person dungeon crawler and demon negotiation hallmarks of other SMT games. In Soul Hackers, you routinely would explore multi-level dungeons with a party mixed of humans and demons, exploring a futuristic inter-connected city to put a stop to a deadly group of hackers known as the Phantom Society.