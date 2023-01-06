Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid lead NHL 23 Team of the Year

With 2022 in the books, it’s time to take a look at which NHL players were deserving of a spot on the NHL 23 Team of the Year squad. Just six could make it, and the group was officially announced on January 6. This list is an incredible one, as it includes two 2022 Stanley Cup champions, as well as the reigning Hart and Vezina Trophy winners.

The three forwards on the NHL 23 Team of the Year are Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews, Edmonton Oilers skater Connor McDavid, and Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche. Matthews had an incredibly strong 2021-22 campaign, as the American star lead all NHL players in goals with 60. That impressive performance netted Matthews both the Rocket Richard and Hart Trophy awards last season.

McDavid, meanwhile, had yet another strong calendar year. The Oilers captain paced all of the NHL in points during the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. On top of that, McDavid recorded his 700th career point earlier in the season, an incredible milestone for a player who is just 25 years of age.

Lastly, there’s Nathan MacKinnon. The Avalanche captain scored 13 goals in the Stanley Cup Playoffs this past spring, the most among all skaters. MacKinnon’s incredible postseason run helped Colorado win its first Stanley Cup since the 2000-01 season.

The two defensemen to make the squad were Roman Josi of the Predators, and Cale Makar from Colorado. Josi broke the single-season scoring record for Nashville last season, a stunning performance given his status as a defenceman. As for Makar, the 2022 Norris Trophy winner became the fastest defenceman to score 200 career points.

The goaltender who made the NHL 23 Team of the Year was Rangers netminder Igor Shesterkin. Shesterkin won the Vezina Trophy during the 2021-22 campaign, a season that saw the Russian netminder record the third-highest save percentage among goalies that played at least 50 games in a season.

The six players that were named as part of the Team of the Year will receive a special trophy, as well as TOTY cards in Hockey Ultimate Team to commemorate the honor.