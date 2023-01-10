Avatar Generations gameplay trailer promises to make 2023 a very interesting year for fans

Avatar: The Last Airbender is one of the most beloved shows in Nickelodeon history. Now, fans of the series finally have a new game to chew on with the upcoming release of Avatar Generations. The game is being developed by Canadian studio Navator Games and is set for worldwide release “in early 2023.”

You’re probably wondering about the story, which the studio describes as “closely follow[ing] the iconic plot points of the television series, featuring familiar faces along the way, such as Katara, Sokka, Zuko, Toph, and the Cabbage Merchant.” They go on to say that every character will have its own skill set and describe how you’ll level up different companions to make your squad even stronger. While we don’t currently have any details on how quickly Korra content will be added to the game, the team has said that she’ll be coming at some point during the game’s life cycle.

Close attention to the recent gameplay trailer hints at the type of mobile game Avatar Generations is purporting to be: a Hero Collector RPG with a turn-based battle system. This move is pretty standard these days, with everyone from Looney Tunes to Star Wars having cemented this subgenre as a cash cow in the mobile space.

A few quick shots in the trailer show Avatar Generations is a 4v4 game, which fits the theme of the four elements and should get your wheels turning about roster building already. This game will likely feature tanks, healers, and DPS, and that to truly beat out the other players, you’ll need to mix elements and character classes.

Fans can pre-register for Avatar Generations to get a head start in the game. Pre-registering is available on iOS and Android devices and everyone who pre-registers gets rewards with a focus on community engagement. At 100,000 preregistrations, every player will get a 5-star Avatar Aang. You will also get a gaggle of currency and a Support Item Appa, which seems to be another key to character and roster building.