Azur Lane will shut down for brief maintenance very soon

We know how hard it is for some of you to separate yourself from your precious Shipgirls in Idea Factory’s hit mobile game Azur Lane. Unfortunately, you’re going to need to get ready for a break sooner rather than later.

The official Azur Lane Twitter account confirmed today that maintenance will shut the game down for a short while. It’ll begin at midnight UTC time on Feb. 20, which translates to Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 7:00 PM Eastern time. While this is happening, game servers will not be available, so players will have to await their return.

The tweet is below, and doesn’t indicate how long the maintenance will last. The team recommends keeping tabs on its official Twitter page, as well as Facebook, for further updates.

Azur Lane Official on Twitter Dear Commander, We will start maintenance on 2/20 00:00 (UTC-7). Please plan ahead accordingly for the scheduled server downtime. For any questions, contact us: al.cs@yo-star.com #AzurLane #Yostar

When the maintenance does conclude, however, fans will have something new to look forward to. Earlier today, Azur Lane announced a “looming war” on the horizon with a new event called Call to Arms: Northern Front. Though details aren’t available yet, the first “phase” is set to kick off right after the servers go back online. It’ll last through Feb. 26, after which the second “phase” will run from Feb. 27 through Mar. 18. Players can read more about this event in the tweet below.

Azur Lane Official on Twitter 【Call to Arms: Northern Front Event】 After the next maintenance, a looming war approaches the waters of the Northern Parliament. Stay tuned! #AzurLane #Yostar

In addition, a couple of characters are set to make their return shortly after maintenance concludes. These include Shigure and Yuugure, both highlighted in the tweets below.

Azur Lane Official on Twitter ❀Shigure (Retrofit)❀ Currently, Shigure is in dry dock being retrofitted. She will be ready to launch soon! #AzurLane #Retrofit #Yostar

Azur Lane Official on Twitter ❀Yuugure (Retrofit)❀ Currently, Yuugure is in dry dock being retrofitted. She will be ready to launch soon! #AzurLane #Retrofit #Yostar

Don’t worry, Azur Lane fans. You’ll be reunited with your Shipgirls soon enough.

Azur Lane is available now for iOS and Google Play. Prefer something more on the console front? Azur Lane: Crosswave is also ready for download on PlayStation 4.