Babylon’s Fall bombs on PC, with a launch day peak of under 1,000 players

Live service titles come and go, with only the juggernauts and specific niche games capable of maintaining an audience. While Babylon’s Fall hasn’t been particularly well received, it could have garnered a fanbase. On PC at least, however, the game launched to paltry player counts.

According to SteamDB, the Steam version of Babylon’s Fall reached an all time peak of 650 players today, meaning there were even less PC players during the early access period. It’s true that not every game can pull big numbers, but less than 1,000 players on day one does not bode well for its longevity. Of course, PC is only one platform.

Babylon’s Fall is also available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. We don’t know how well the console versions fared, but the game’s early access period offers some insight. According to a Tweet from the official English Babylon’s Fall Twitter account, 10,000 total Sentinels have joined the fight. Posted during the final day of early access, it’s unclear how these numbers were determined.

Each person is capable of creating more than one Sentinel. Is each individual Sentinel counted rather than the person’s account? There’s also the free demo, which carries save data over into the final release. Players would have had to register with a Square Enix account upon booting up the demo. Are those demo players also included in the 10K figure? We don’t have all the data, but things aren’t looking good for Babylon’s Fall.