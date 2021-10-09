Back 4 Blood initially blocks single player progression

Back 4 Blood is currently available in early access for users that purchased the Deluxe or Ultimate Editions. These early users have shared images of what the game looks like when played solo. Upon opting to begin the campaign without other players, the following warnings pop-up:

Uses solo decks created in the Fort Hope deck menu

Maps and objectives will be adjusted

Matchmaking and player invites are disabled

Earning supply points is disabled

Stat tracking is disabled

Earning progress toward accomplishments is disabled

The negative reactions from the community have prompted developer Turtle Rock Studios to address the concerns on Twitter. Their answer was non-committal, stating that they’re going to “strategize on potential ways” to fix the solo progression. Based on the tweet’s wording, players shouldn’t expect traditional solo progression in by the official launch.

We have heard your frustrations about progression in solo mode and are discussing ways to address the issue. Thank you for your patience and feedback at this time – we'll have more news as we strategize on potential ways to make it happen. — Turtle Rock Studios is Hiring (@TurtleRock) October 9, 2021

Supply points are one of two forms of currency in Back 4 Blood, the other being copper. During traditional co-operative play, supply points are used to purchase cards for your character build deck. Solo campaigns unlock all the cards for immediate use, however supply points are also used to purchase cosmetics. This doesn’t address other issues with current solo progression such as the disabling of achievements and stat tracking. Players are upset because they feel like they shouldn’t be punished for playing alone.