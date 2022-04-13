Bandai Namco remastering a 3D action game for Nintendo

A post on the ResetEra reveals that Bandai Namco studios are taking applications for several job listings. All the job listings are contracted by Nintendo. One job listing is for a planner of a 3D game and the other listing is asking for a visual artist. There’s another listing clarifying that the game is for a remake or remaster, suggesting that Nintendo is looking to re-releasing one of their older games on the Nintendo Switch.

Not much information is revealed about what the remake/remaster could be, other than it is an action game. Several commentators on ResetEra have suggested that the remake/remaster could be for Kid Icarus Uprising for the Nintendo Switch. Uprising was originally a Nintendo 3DS game starring pit, and it has a cult following and is known for being directed by Smash Bros’ Masahiro Sakurai. However, that is purely speculative, no real hint or leak is revealing what the Bandai remake/remaster could be.

The story is developing…