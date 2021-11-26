Battle Royale makes a return thanks to Battlefield 2042 Portal Mode

Following the unsuccessful post-launch addition of Battle Royale to Battlefield 5, Battlefield 2042 ditched the mode entirely. Instead, Dice focused its efforts on the series staple Conquest mode in addition to a Rush-inspired mode called Breakthrough. Despite the omission, the other half of the Battlefield 2042 experience, Portal Mode, has given users the power to create a very similar mode.

Reddit user chbmg took it upon themselves to create Warfield, a 100-player Battle Royale mode, playable through the game’s Portal Mode. Players should be able to find it themselves by searching “Warfield” or “Warfield 100 – Battle Royale.” Despite being a work in progress project, chbmg has managed to create a mostly fully featured Battle Royale mode as players are accustomed to with the closing circle and acquirable loot. There is even an equivalent to Warzone’s Gulag, which players must fight through to return to the main battlefield.

While most of the systems are in place to provide a decent Battle Royale approximation, the current editor places restrictions that keep it from being a perfect recreation. To begin with, the Portal editor doesn’t allow the placement of objects. Because of this, picking up loot requires crouching three times to pick up a random inventory item. Joining after the pre-game lobby presents another issue, forcing players into spectate mode. There is no way to join a mid-session match.

The other quirks with the editor mostly impact the creator’s workflow rather than the average player’s experience. For example, the editor must terminate a player in order to move them to different locations such as from the prison back to the match. However, this termination isn’t counted as a death within the game’s stats. This Warfield mode is playable on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC.