Battlefield 2042 allows any player to have health and ammo crates in their loadout

Series veterans will be well aware that health and ammo packs are a crucial part of extended firefights in the game. The community has spawned an endless stream of memes about Assault players who don’t heal and Support players who won’t drop an ammo box.

DICE is making this a nonissue in Battlefield 2042 by allowing any Specialist to carry health or ammo crates as part of their loadout. It would seem that in Battlefield 2042 if you cannot find any healing you will have nobody to blame but yourself.

On top of that, it was revealed that just about any piece of equipment or weapon can be used by any Specialist. For now, the only things that really seem locked away are the gadgets and skills that are unique to each specialist. So all equipment, grenades, primary, and secondary weapons can be mixed and matched to suit your needs.

Some parts of the community have expressed concern about the change, as it will be difficult to tell exactly who is doing what on a server. In older games, the class limitations meant that players at least had an idea of what to expect from people in their squad.

The good news, at least, is that the mix-and-match systems means that more tactically minded players can always make mid-match adjustments to cover the needs of their squad.

Battlefield 2042 is due to release on October 22 for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One.