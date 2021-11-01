Battlefield 2042 gets PC-exclusive features including ray tracing

Battlefield 5 was one of the earliest titles to advertise ray tracing prior to the launch of the first-generation Nvidia RTX cards, leading some fans to question the rendering feature’s conspicuous absence in Battlefield 2042. Luckily, today’s Nvidia blog post detailed a range of PC-exclusive features, including ray tracing and DLSS.

While ray racing is making a return in time for launch, Dice has opted for a different approach this time around. Instead of implementing ray traced reflections, Battlefield 2042 will utilize ray traced ambient occlusion to provide more realistic ambient lighting with more natural pockets of shade where appropriate. It is also launching with DLSS, allowing performance gains through an AI algorithm which reconstructs lower internal resolutions into a higher resolution output.

Beyond the expected features, Battlefield 2042 will also make use of the Nvidia Reflex technology. This software solution attempts to keep your system’s GPU and CPU in sync, preventing any render queues from backing up. This process leads to lower in-game latency. Unlike ray tracing and DLSS, more players will be able to take advantage of Nvidia Reflex as the feature doesn’t rely on hardware-specific acceleration. With that said, as the branding suggests, AMD cards can’t make use of Nvidia Reflex.

Battlefield 2042 launches November 19 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC with early access rolling out November 14.