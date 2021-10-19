Battlefield 2042 to offer both cross-progression and cross-platform play, with a caveat.

For months now perspective players of the soon-to-be-released Battlefield 2042 have been wanting to know if they were going to be able to play with their friends no matter what platform they play on, and while we finally have an answer, it may not be what you were expecting. Crossplay seems to be becoming an industry-standard expectation for most new triple-a games, but that doesn’t stop exceptions from being made.

Crossplay will be a feature within Battlefield 2042, just as long as all involved players have the console to handle it. This means that PC, Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 players will all be able to queue and play the game together. That isn’t to say that last-gen consoles are entirely left out though, as Xbox One and PlayStation 4 players will be able to queue with each other. Obviously, there are hardware limitations when it comes to the scale of Battlefield 2042, so last-gen players will be restricted to 64 players per lobby max.

Additionally, cross-progression is coming to Battlefield 2042. This will allow you to transfer all progress from one console to the other with ease, meaning you could be playing on your PC, and quickly move over to your console and keep all of your accounts progression. Battlefield 2042 seems like it’s going to be here for the long run, so no matter where you may be, you can always hop in and enjoy some 128 player mayhem, get some loot in Hazard Zone, and even play some of your favorite fan-made modes in the Battlefield Portal.