Battlefield 2042’s Hazard Zone seems to be channeling Escape from Tarkov

While DICE might be playing their cards close to their chest when it comes to Hazard Zone, leakers and dataminers have no such issue revealing information about Battlefield 2042’s third mode, Hazard Zone. According to dataminer Temporyal on Twitter, Hazard Zone will be channeling the spirit of games like Escape from Tarkov and Hunt: Showdown.

Hazard Zone is rumored to follow a similar structure where players will be dropped into a map via Little Bird with a mission to complete an extraction point. They will then need to survive against other players and AI enemies while finishing the mission and making it out. Dying in the mission means losing equipped gear, but this can be offset thanks to something called “Loadout Insurance,” which is one of a range of upgrades that players will reportedly have available to them.

DICE has said that Hazard Zone would be something very new for the franchise, and this certainly seems to be the case. Exactly how high stakes and punishing the mode might be remains to be seen, as it is exactly these elements of the game that appeal to the Tarkov community.

If the rumors are true, then DICE could attempt to take into a slightly less hardcore element of the community with Hazard Zone, where the challenge is still high but is also a little more forgiving to draw in the casual first-person shoot player base.