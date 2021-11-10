Bethesda announces a 10th anniversary Skyrim concert, Starfield soundtrack premiere teased

Bethesda announced a live concert today celebrating the 10th anniversary of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. The concert will broadcast live on Twitch and YouTube tomorrow, November 11 at 2 PM EST. November 11 also marks the date of Skyrim’s original launch in 2011, as well as when the game will arrive on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S this year.

The concert will feature the London Symphony Orchestra alongside the London Voices choir group, both of which have previously contributed to various video game soundtracks. “I’ve been constantly amazed, having recorded lots of gaming soundtracks in the past, how affectionate the fans are for this music,” said London Voices conductor/director Ben Parry.

Inon Zur, the composer for Bethesda’s upcoming game, Starfield, encouraged folks to stick around until the end of the stream for a sneak peek at Starfield’s soundtrack. Zur has a history with Bethesda, having previously worked on the scores for various games in the Fallout series.

Information on Starfield itself, however, is still fairly sparse. That said, Bethesda director Todd Howard recently expressed optimism towards Starfield making its November 11, 2022 release date during an interview with IGN, so hopefully, it won’t be too much longer before we get a good look at Bethesda’s space-bound RPG.