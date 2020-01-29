Bethesda planning a 24 hour charity sale for Australia bushfire relief

All net proceeds from Bethesda’s Australian Relief Effort sale will be donated to the Australian Red Cross.

With the Australian bushfires still raging and the damage increasing, the gaming industry is taking notice. Bethesda is planning a 24 hour sale for Australian bushfire relief. Announced on Twitter, the sale will begin on Jan. 30 at 10 am ET and ending at the same time on Jan 31.

Bethesda on Twitter To help Australia, we’re having a 24 hour sale starting January 30th on @humble and https://t.co/R4vSjdDRMu. Net proceeds will go to @RedCrossAU to help with fire relief efforts. Details: https://t.co/a4dxnjXbp6

First reported by PC Gamer, Bethesda and Humble Bundle are teaming up for a charity sale. According to Bethesda’s website, all Bethesda games on either website will be 33 percent off from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31. Bethesda also says all net proceeds from game purchases will go to the Australian Red Cross.

The 33 percent discount on games isn’t the part of the charity sale. Bethesda will also have an exclusive shirt up for sale in their Gear Store called the Responders Australia Charity Tee. Bethesda states that profits from the shirt sales will go to the Australian Salvation Army. The shirt is available for preorder now and will ship in March. The shirt in question features a small decal of Fallout’s Vault Boy in his characteristic thumbs-up pose while holding a koala on his hip. The back of the shirt has the Fallout logo with a shield and heartbeat. The combination references both Fallout and the Australian Salvation Army’s shield logo.

Other companies are offering charity sales for Australia. Bethesda’s exclusive shirt is similar to Bungie’s charity item. Bungie developed a Destiny 2 themed shirt that is also available for preorder . Half the proceeds from Bungie’s sales will go to the New South Wales Rural Fire Service and the other half to WIRES.

Bethesda’s charity sale is a step in the right direction. Perhaps as more companies take notice, others will up their game to benefit Australia.