BioShock: The Collection and The Sims 4 are free on PlayStation Plus in February
Rapture, Columbia and SIms world await.
The upcoming PlayStation Plus games for February have been revealed—and you may want to schedule a few days off to enjoy them.
Sony announced the newest games in its latest PlayStation Blog post, with 2K’s BioShock: The Collection and EA’s The Sims 4 joining the party along with a bonus PlayStation VR game, Firewall Zero Hour. Let’s break down each of the games, which are available for download from Feb. 4 through March 2.
BioShock: The Collection
So, instead of one game for PlayStation Plus, you’re practically getting three with the BioShock collection. The original BioShock, the cult classic BioShock 2 and BioShock Infinite are all included here, remastered with 60 frames per second visuals to go along with each one’s amazing gameplay and storyline. It’s a terrific package that deserves a place in your library.
The Sims 4
Living a virtual life isn’t easy, but it sure can be fun. The Sims celebrates its 20th anniversary with the addition of The Sims 4 to PlayStation Pus, where you can guide the lives of your many characters however you see fit. And with an easy-to-use interface, this latest Sims experience (Sims-perience?) will definitely draw fans in.
Firewall Zero Hour (PlayStation VR required)
This intense PlayStation VR experience has you playing a hired contractor that will either try to grab, or defend, documents for your team. This 4v4 tactical shooter features great gameplay that really takes advantage of the format, along with visuals that suck you in to the experience. It doesn’t hurt that you’re able to enjoy it on the house.
If you don’t have a PlayStation Plus subscription yet, you can find out details on how to get one here. Signing on before Feb. 4 will also give you access to January’s games, Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Goat Simulator. Don’t miss the party.