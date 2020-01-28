Black Mesa, the Half-Life remaster, is finally heading out of beta

The long-awaited remaster of the original Half-Life, entitled Black Mesa, is finally set to head out of beta.

The fan-made remaster was originally released in 2015 on Steam Early Access, after being announced in 2005. The developer behind the game, Crowbar Collective, has been working and updating the game ever since its initial release, with game’s latest update adding Xen, the Vortiguant homeworld, to the game which officially completes it. Beyond the game’s release, the roadmap is for bug fixing, polishing art, and continued support for Steam Workshop.

Black Mesa: Xen Trailer To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the release of Half-Life, the long awaited final chapters of Black Mesa are shown in motion for the first time! Xen is targeted for release in Q2 2019. Steam: http://store.steampowered.com/app/362890/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BlackMesaDevs Twitter: https://twitter.com/BlackMesaDevs

The journey of Black Mesa has been a long one, but it looks like it is finally going to pay off. Along with the release of Half-Life: Alyx coming in March, there looks to be plenty of Half-Life content for fans to dive into in the near future, which is something we never thought we would ever say again. The only thing that could make it even better would be an announcement for the long-fabled Half-Life 3 (we can dream, okay?).

Unfortunately, there is no official release date for the full release of Black Mesa, but you can track the progress of the game and its updates on its Steam page.