Blade Runner RPG Lets You Join The Replicant Resistance Movement In 2 New Expansions

Two new expansions have been announced for Blade Runner The Roleplaying Game, with a new campaign and a brand new sourcebook on the way, the latter allowing players to join the Replicant underground in the year 2037, ahead of the events of the most recent Blade Runner film. These expansions will let the player continue the stories they began in the Blade Runner: The Roleplaying Game Core Rulebook and Starter Set, or start new chronicles focused on the Replicants.

Blade Runner The Roleplaying Game uses a variation of the Year Zero Engine rules, seen in titles like Tales From the Loop and Forbidden Lands. The game is set in the year 2037, with players able to take on the role of humans or Nexus-9 Replicants, all members of the LAPD’s Rep-Detect Unit on a mission to solve crimes that are happening all over Los Angeles and are tied to the Replicants.

Fiery Angels Case File & Replicants Rebellion Sourcebook Are Coming To Blade Runner The Roleplaying Game

Free League Publishing has announced the next two Blade Runner The Roleplaying Game products: a new Case File campaign called Fiery Angels and the Replicants Rebellion sourcebook. Fiery Angels will be available for early access and pre-order in Q3 2023, with a planned 2024 launch, while Replicant Rebellion is set to be released in 2024.

Fiery Angels is a new campaign set that continues from the adventures introduced in the Starter Set. However, it’s not necessary to have played through the Starter Set to understand Fiery Angels. The story follows the Blade Runners as they question a suspect who tried to break into the Wallace Corporation Memory Vaults, leading to them learning some of the dark secrets of Replicant production. Like the Starter Set, Fiery Angels will also contain gorgeous handouts and maps for players to use in their investigations.

Replicant Rebellion is a sourcebook that details the Replicant Underground movement that exists in Los Angeles in 2037. The players are part of an independent cell that works under Freysa Sadeghpour as they go on missions to help the Nexus-8 Replicants from being destroyed and sabotaging the Replicant production industry. This book not only contains information and character archetypes for the Replicants of the era but also comes with half a dozen standalone adventures for members of the Replicant underground.

Blade Runner is returning to the world of video games in the future, but those who want to return to the neo-noir world can do so right now via the excellent Blade Runner The Roleplaying Game. The upcoming expansions will broaden the scope of the game even further, especially for those who prefer to play as the Replicants and want them to be the focus of their campaigns.