Blizzard unveils an amazing World of Warcraft Alexstrasza figure… for $900

Oh sweet, innocent, and pure Blizzard. How lovely of you to grace us with this amazingly stunning and gorgeous 20 inch statue of World of Warcraft’s dragon queen, Alexstrasza, so close to the launch of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. Avid collectors will definitely flock to the site to pre-order and add such beauty and grace to their collection. It will look fantastic on the shelf with every other piece of Warcraft art…wait does that really say this Alexstrasza statue costs $900?

Dragonflight pre-patch Phase Two begins today, and players will finally be able to create a Dracthyr Evoker and test them out against new Primal Storm events in preparation for their journey to the Dragon Isles on November 28. Blizzard has been building hype with new cinematics, but they are also hoping that fans will drop $900 on this stunning, yet crazy expensive piece of art.

In all fairness, the figure is hand-painted and incredibly detailed. It looks like a lot of work went into it, and is probably well worth dropping quite a bit of cash on it. However, it remains to be seen if fans will take to this with love and admiration or see it as a quick cash grab.

Blizzard has been trying hard to garner back some fan devotion after the poor performance of previous expansions amongst many controversies. This statue is a great item to offer as it doesn’t look cheap, but that also means players are expected to put down some money in order to own it. Will it sell out? Probably? Will there be vocal fans upset that it is so expensive. Definitely.