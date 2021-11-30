Blood Bowl 3 release delayed until later in 2022

Unfortunate news for Blood Bowl 3 fans as the game’s release date has been further delayed. The game was meant to be released in February 2022; however, it has been postponed owing to the ongoing epidemic.

Blood Bowl 3 publisher Nacon recently put out a statement confirming the delaying of the release date. “The pandemic has impacted production times, and these new dates will allow our development teams to give their fans polished games without compromising on our quality targets,” says Nucon

This is the second time the game’s release date has been changed which is disappointing for those eagerly waiting for it. Additionally, Blood Bowl 3 is not the only game that has been delayed. Nacon’s other titles, including Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong, Train Life: A Railway Simulator, and Hotel Life: A Resort Simulator, have also been delayed.

Although Blood Bowl actual launch has been delayed, players who registered for the close beta of the game can continue venturing into it. According to Nacon, the game has received positive feedback from the players, and Cyanide Studios (developers) are working continuously to improve the overall experience. Since the game’s release has been postponed, one can expect more features to be implemented to ensure a high-quality adaptation of the famous board game.