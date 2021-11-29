Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong delayed until May 2022

There’s bad news for anyone hoping to sink their teeth into Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong in February next year, as the RPG has unfortunately been delayed. However, the good news is that you won’t have to wait too much longer as the new release date is only three months later, on May 19.

Developer Big Bad Wolf took to Twitter to announce the delay to fans, citing the ongoing pandemic as one of the reasons for pushing back the release. The message explains that the focus is on ensuring the game is as polished as possible without negatively impacting the team’s work-life balance. As such, the extra time should allow for more QA testing without the need for crunching, which is great.

If you’re unfamiliar with Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong, it is an RPG based on the tabletop top role-playing board game Vampire: The Masquerade. It has a strong narrative focus with a story that follows three different vampires — Galeb, Leysha, and Emem.

Each character has their own set of skills and vampiric abilities that can be customised to suit different playstyles. Players will also interact with numerous characters, with their dialogue decisions and actions ultimately affecting the outcome of the story.