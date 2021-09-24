Blossom Tales 2: The Minotaur Prince announced, comes to Switch next year

Blossom Tales 2: The Minotaur Prince, a sequel to the popular Zelda-like indie title Blossom Tales: The Sleeping King, has just been announced for release on the Nintendo Switch and PC in Spring 2022. Indie developer Castle Pixel is set to develop the sequel to this title alongside publisher Playtonic Friends, perhaps most known for its work on Yooka-Laylee.

The Minotaur Prince will directly build upon the Zelda-inspired roots of the first game to bring forth a new adventure for old and new fans to enjoy. Taking place hundreds of years after the original game, fans can look forward to a journey just as epic as the original, filled with over 15 hours of side quests, mini-dungeons, caves, various locales to explore, choices to influence the story, and a wide range of weapons and abilities to use.

“Grandpa’s latest tale takes you on a journey through haunted forests, pirate shores, and other mysterious lands across a vast open-world,” the Steam page reads. Players can enjoy a “story within a story,” told by the main character’s grandfather as he recounts a legendary tale filled with charm, danger, and excitement.

The first game in the series is still currently available on the Nintendo eShop. More updates are expected to be shared in the future.