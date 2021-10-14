Blue Box Game Studios will be updating Abandoned shortly with new trailers and content

Blue Box Game Studios has quietly revealed that there will be some new content coming to Abandoned: Realtime Experience on PlayStation 5 and that Abandoned: Prologue will launch in Q1 2022, though it hasn’t clarified what exactly it is.

The last we heard of Abandoned was the update that added a short teaser to Abandoned: Realtime Experience. The trailer lasts for a matter of seconds and provides no information about the final game. However, that’s all set to change soon.

In response to a Twitter account discovering images for Abandoned: Prologue, Blue Box Game Studios has shared two updates on the game. First, that Abandoned: Prologue will be a full game, not a demo or a trailer, and may even be separate from the downloadable experience you can get from the PlayStation Store. It sounds like it will serve as a demo and showcase for the full game ahead of its release.

Second, the developer has hinted that new content and trailers will be coming to Abandoned: Realtime Experience in an update that will be releasing shortly. While the timeframe for this is frustratingly vague, it does indicate that the new content and trailers will arrive this year.

We will be releasing an update for the app shortly with new trailers and content.



The Prologue is a full game and not a demo or trailer.



Blue Box Game Studios has long been suspected of working with Hideo Kojima on a new Silent Hill game. No matter how much this is denied, fans keep finding hints and insist that Abadonded is a project hiding the real new game that the developer is working from. The only trailer in Abandoned: Realtime Experience so far has shown a character that looks suspiciously like the protagonist from Silent Hill 2, adding more fuel to the fire.

According to Blue Box Game Studios, Abandoned is a survival game first. While it might look like a survival horror title, the focus is on players surviving in the wilderness while being hunted by a cult. The new content and trailers that will be released soon should clear up any misconceptions, but Blue Box Game Studios can’t give an exact date on when those will release just yet.

No its a standalone game. We will provide more information regarding the Prologue shortly on the website. At the same time we are also closing in to release a new trailer for the app but we can’t provide a precise date for this just yet. — BLUE BOX Game Studios (@BBGameStudios) October 14, 2021

Abandoned: Prologue will likely spark more speculation since it will probably serve as a vertical slice of Abandoned for users to play through in the lead up to the full game’s release. Hideo Kojima’s last Metal Gear Solid project has a similar demo separate from the main game but contains all the core elements.