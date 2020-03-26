Borderlands, Bioshock, XCOM Collections geared for Switch release this May

Nintendo Switch owners who are fans of 2K Games classics are in for a treat as collections for the Borderlands, Bioshock, and XCOM 2 are all set to be unleashed on the hybrid console.

The announcement was made during Nintendo’s Direct Mini, which broadcast earlier today, with a release date set for May 29. Previous rumors had suggested that some of 2K’s backlog would make its way to Switch, including a rating from the Taiwanese rating board for Bioshock back in December.

Nintendo Switch – 2K Games – Announcement Trailer Many games from publisher 2K are coming to Nintendo Switch on May 29, including sci-fi classic XCOM 2 Collection – which contains XCOM 2, 4 DLC packs, and th…

The Borderlands Legendary Collection contains the full games and all DLCs for Borderlands, Borderlands 2, and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel. The Bioshock Collection includes Bioshock, Bioshock 2, and Bioshock Infinite, all remastered. And the XCOM 2 Collection includes the main game and its expansion War of the Chosen, along with four DLC packs.

Curiously, all of the games are download-only, as stated on their boxes, while the Borderlands and Bioshock Collections also require an SD card to store the game’s data. There are also no details as to whether the network features, such as the co-op play with the Borderlands series, can be played ad-hoc in a local network, or whether an internet connection is required.

The previous attempts at 2K Games on a portable format saw questionable results, with the Playstation Vita and mobile versions of Borderlands 2 being notoriously poorly optimized ports. However, good sales performance could lead to 2K bringing more games to the platform, such as Borderlands 3, or the NBA 2K series in the future.