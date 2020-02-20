Borderlands movie reportedly appointing Eli Roth as director

Gearbox Software CEO Randy Pitchford has revealed that Eli Roth will be directing a movie based on Borderlands.

The movie project was disclosed last year as Lionsgate and Arad Productions had acquired rights for its development and distribution.

“I’m very excited to welcome Eli Roth as Director of the Borderlands movie in development with Lionsgate and Arad Productions,” said Pitchford on Twitter, before removing its message perhaps due to the reveal happening too early.

More details are expected to be coming at PAX East, where Gearbox will have a Main Theater Show on February 27.

Roth has directed several movies throughout his career, including Hostel and Hostel: Part II, Death Wish, and The House with a Clock in Its Walls.

Based on reports from last year, we know that the Borderlands movie is set to star a legendary thief called Lilith as the protagonist.

The story will reportedly begin with Lilith in the Atlas Corporation space prison, tasked with a rescue mission to save the CEO daughter’s life – Tiny Tina – to claim her freedom back.

The movie is said to feature Claptrap, and Borderlands 3‘s creative director had not so jokingly shared that he would like The Rock to play it.