Borderlands movie reshoots trade out director Eli Roth for a Sonic the Hedgehog movie veteran

It is pretty unbelievable that the Borderlands movie was announced all the way back in 2015. Years later, the team behind the film started production on it in 2021, six years after Gearbox got the idea to make the movie happen. While it may feel like the movie will never come out, it is finally getting close to completion, and reshoots are just around the corner.

Before that, however, director Eli Roth reportedly handed the reins over to Deadpool director Tim Miller. Miller has also worked on movies like Sonic the Hedgehog and its sequel as executive producer and Terminator: Dark Fate as director. The movie will now have a fresh set of eyes on it, and such a move isn’t uncommon for the filmmaking industry.

Related: Universal Studios Hollywood gives a sneak peek at its new Super Nintendo World

While there have been many who have speculated that Roth was taken off the project, he reportedly decided to have Miller stand in for the reshoots to get started on his Thanksgiving movie. Roth’s new slasher is a spinoff inspired by the Grindhouse trailer that he made, which features a killer taking out the residents of a town in Massachusetts that makes a big fuss over the annual holiday. Luckily, the handing of the baton shouldn’t impact the Borderlands movie’s production.

Miller plans on doing a few weeks of reshoots before the movie can enter the final phase of production. Once that is taken care of, we will hopefully get a trailer to show us how the movie differs from the games. The cast list has already been announced and there are some big names like Kevin Hart who is playing Roland and Cate Blanchett who plays Lilith. Of course, it is no surprise that the movie will differ from the story of the games since it is also set to have characters like Tiny Tina and Krieg who weren’t introduced to the franchise until Borderlands 2.