Universal Studios Hollywood gives a sneak peek at their new Super Nintendo World

Super Nintendo World was once a theme park experience limited only to Japan. If you wanted to race on a Mario Kart interactive theme park ride or eat at Toad’s restaurant, you had to travel to Japan for that experience. But that experience is coming to America soon, with Universal Studios Hollywood creating their own Super Nintendo World.

The theme park will be open to the public on February 17, 2023. But there was a press event while the park was still under construction. Reporters were able to get a sneak peek at what Super Nintendo World would look like, and what visitors can expect from the experience.

Attractions Magazine put up a video detailing their experience and some of the sights they saw in the park.

There is a lot of attention to detail, and the video walked through some of the ride experiences. Some of these rides are meant to be done more than once, just like the Mario video games themselves. You will think of new ideas, test new ways to clear the game, and earn more points.

According to Jon Corfino, the vice president at Universal Creative, the ride experience will be almost identical to Japan’s. There have been some changes, such as configuring the queue lines differently, but the park experience will be almost like stepping into Super Nintendo World in Japan.

There will be some park differences due to land space, such as the lack of a Yoshi ride. Super Nintendo World in Japan has more land to work with, while Universal Studios Hollywood has more limited space. But that doesn’t mean the experience you will have at the park is any less authentic than it will be at Japan. From the sights, sounds, and characters, all the details are as accurate as they can be.

Super Nintendo World will be open to the public at Universal Studios Hollywood on February 17, 2023. If you are a Universal Studios Annual Pass Holder, you can get earlier access on January 29, 2023. The park will have finished construction by January, and the experience will be fully available no matter when you step into the park.