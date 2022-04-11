Braid art director, other gaming veterans team up for new indie studio Furniture & Mattress

It seems like for every video game studio that gets acquired, a new one crops up. Furniture & Mattress is one such example, a new collaboration from some respectable names in the industry.

Furniture & Mattress is a new studio co-founded by David Hellman, Nick Suttner, and Nicolás Recabarren, an international team that is fully remote. Hellman is best known as the art director for indie classic Braid and its Anniversary Edition — this is his first full video game undertaking since that re-release. Suttner spent several years working for PlayStation before moving into the writing and consulting space. He spent some time at publisher Panic, best known for Untitled Goose Game. Recabarren has worked on shorter titles in the past, most notably a puzzle game called Ethereal. The three co-founders are joined by composer Tomás Batista, who also worked on Ethereal.

Furniture & Mattress’ first game is still under wraps, though the studio’s website promises “a mysterious world to explore, full of clever puzzles and weird humor.” That doesn’t tell us much, but it does sound like it’s in development for multiple platforms. “We want everyone to be able to play it,” as the site says. There’s also an option to sign up for the studio’s mailing list by providing your email. Furniture & Mattress was first founded in 2021, so we ought to hear something solid soon.