Brawl in Ninjala as one-day open beta starts today

The open beta for GungHo Online’s free-to-play battle royale brawler Ninjala for Nintendo Switch begins today, and the game will be available for thee hours over a 17 hour period for players to get a glimpse of the action.

Ninjala is a third-person brawler in the same vein as the recently released team brawler Bleeding Edge, but with an art style that feels closer to Nintendo’s own Splatoon, as players take their pick from a variety of weapons to take out huge swathes of enemy players. The game has both team and individual modes as the main mode looks like a large scale battle royale. The game was announced during Nintendo’s Direct in March.

Nintendo Switch – Ninjala – Announcement Trailer The ultimate ninja battle begins! Using Ninja-Gum, put your skills to the test in two modes: a battle royal for up to 8 players and a 4 – on – 4 team mode. N…

The open beta launches today and will allow players to try out eight-player battle royales, as well as a number of training modes. There’s also access to four of the game’s weapons: the Ippon Katana, Drill Beat, SK8 Hammer, and Trick Ball.

The game is set to launch exclusively on Nintendo Switch on May 27 and will be free-to-play for all players. You will not need to be an active member of Nintendo’s Online service in order to play the game, so those who have yet to pay for a subscription to the service can still play with friends who have.