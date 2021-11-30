Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl has the largest first-week viewership on Twitch than any other Pokemon game

Saying Pokémon is a popular franchise is actually underselling how truly big the series is. Pokémon is the most profitable media franchise in the world, so knowing that a Pokémon game did well isn’t always earth-shattering news. However, it is still impressive when how well a Pokémon does compare to previous iterations.

Gamesight compiled the total hours of view from the last several Pokémon games on Twitch, including the recently released Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Both of those games are remakes of the fourth generation of Pokémon games simply known as Diamond and Pearl. Based on the data Gamesight compiled, Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl had 18.4 million hours watched in its first week.

Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl had one million more total hours than Sword and Shield had on its launch week in Twitch. Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl had an average of over 99 thousand viewers, peaked at 252 thousand viewers, and the games were streamed for over 388 thousand hours.

The Pokémon games have increasingly become more and more popular to stream on Twitch, with each major release making headways on all streaming platforms. It is still impressive how much better Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl did when compared to its most recent predecessor, possibly suggesting fans adore the fourth generation. Both games already have the biggest launch sales for the Nintendo Switch in Japan.