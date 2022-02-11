CAD files for the Steam Deck have been shared so that players can 3D-print the external shell

Valve has shared the CAD files for the external shell of the Steam Deck with the public. The files include the model of the STP, the model of the STL, and drawings for reference. The CAD files are available to download under a Creative Commons license, and anyone can look at the PDF files of the CAD right now.

The models and drawings contain measurements and references for people to create their own external shell of the Deck. People with access to a 3D printer or some other kind of CAD software can use the files shared by Valve to print out their own version of the Steam Deck shell. This will allow people to customize the outer layer of their Steam Deck in any way they want, modifying the console to their liking.

Good news for all the tinkerers, modders, accessory manufacturers, or folks who just want to 3D print a Steam Deck to see how it feels: We've published CAD files of the external shell for download: https://t.co/pSDhTfDL9n — Steam Deck (@OnDeck) February 11, 2022

It is interesting that Valve is sharing these files with the public, as the company could easily sell its own custom set of external Steam Deck shells. That is what Sony did with its PlayStation 5 covers. But instead of doing that, Valve is giving players the freedom to make, customize, and mod their Steam Decks as long as they can print out the material themselves.

The Steam Deck will release on February 25. Given how hard it is to find the most recent consoles, the deck may end up being difficult to get at launch. At least Valve will give players the option to 3D print their own version of the external shell so that they can pretend they do have one.