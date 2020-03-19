Blizzard through Battle.net is experiencing server issues and queues from a DDoS attack

Tonight Blizzard and Battle.netis experiencing server issues and extensively long queues affecting a variety of games, such as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Overwatch. It would appear the Blizzard servers were handling a heavy DDoS attack and were having trouble connecting players to their game.

Blizzard CS – The Americas on Twitter We are currently monitoring a DDOS attack against network providers which is affecting latency/connections to our games.

Blizzard’s Twitter pages have referenced the attacks, but they don’t know how long they could last. Because these attacks are recent and still ongoing, we’ll have to wait to hear more details. Hopefully, due to the current social distancing and self-quarantining recommendations to help manage the coronavirus, these attacks do not continue for much longer. Xbox Live was already done for a good chunk of the afternoon on March 15.

