Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium has been rated in Korea

Something titled “Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium” has just been rated on the South Korean game classification website. A rating for another title named “Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium Bundle #1” has also been found on the same site. This means that we could be seeing a sequel to Capcom’s collection of classic arcade games, or a new batch of old-school games to add to our collection in Capcom Arcade Stadium.

Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium and Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium Bundle #1 share the same age rating and description. Both applications are rated 15+, an upgrade on the original game’s 12+ rating. According to Google Translate, this is due to “exposure of female characters body damage, amputation, etc. in fighting games.”

Both classification entries explain that this potential new Capcom Arcade Stadium release is a “PC game that released various retro arcade games from the 80’s and 90’s developed by Capcom as a collection.” It’s difficult to tell from this description whether Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium is a sequel to the original, or whether there is a second bundle of Capcom’s classic arcade games on the way to the original release that stores any games you’ve bought separately.

Typically when a game has been rated by the South Korean classification board, we’re not too far from a reveal. Hopefully, we learn more about this title and whether it is a sequel or a bundle of games to add to your collection in Capcom Arcade Stadium soon.